A few spotty showers popping up for the holiday weekend

Daniel Phillips

The forecast is looking very summer like as we head into 4th of July weekend.

As parties, fireworks, bbqs, and whatever else kick off across Acadiana this weekend you can rest assured that it will be hot, humid, and spotty showers will be moving through the area.

It's going to be a hot one out there today with highs in the low 90s but the heat index pushing between 105-107.

A scattering of showers will be possible but we're not expecting anything to last too long or be that impactful.

The same can be said for Saturday.

Daniel Phillips

While we'll be dodging a few showers in the afternoon, the overall forecast is looking good.

It'll be plenty hot so make sure you're drinking that water, and even if some clouds roll in get that sunscreen on.

Rain chances are set to increase on Sunday which is looking a little more unsettled but nothing should really get in the way of any parties this weekend.

We'll see a similar forecast heading into next week as we start to push into the beginning of the summer doldrums.