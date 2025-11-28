A few quiet days before a wetter pattern arrives

Daniel Phillips

We've got another quiet, cool day coming up in Acadiana to wrap up the week before we see a major change in the pattern over the weekend.

Sunny skies will lead to highs in the low 60s on Friday with a cool breeze lasting through out the day.

Lows will be chilly but not as cold as they were Friday morning and we'll warm a little on Saturday ahead of our next front.

Clouds will build through the day on Saturday and showers will start to pop up late Saturday evening.

A round of heavier rain will move through on Sunday with real raw weather lasting through the day.

Cloudy, windy and chilly conditions will last through the day as highs remain in the 50s.

The active rain will come to a brief end Sunday morning, but another round will move through again on Monday.

That will be the start of a fairly chilly week that's likely book ended by showers.