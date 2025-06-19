A few "drier" days surrounded by a wet forecast

Daniel Phillips

When it comes to writing daily forecasts summer is the ultimate test of stamina.

This is especially true when the forecast from one day blends into the next with little to no change.

So going on for almost the second week we'll be talking about the possibility of widely scattered showers and storms arriving in the mid morning and continuing on and off into the evening.

After a few less showers on Wednesday, we'll be back to pretty decent coverage out there Thursday afternoon.

Highs look to remain in the upper 80s, limited by the clouds and rain, although the heat index will push into the upper 90s at times.

A ridge of high pressure will be sliding into the area on Friday and Saturday which will not only lower rain chances slightly, but also nudge up those afternoon temperatures.

Highs will be back in the 90s by Friday and the heat index likely up in the triple digits.

This will be short lived, however, as the ridge slides east it'll put us in place for a southerly flow which will be favorable for (you guessed it) widely scattered showers and storms.

We're a little less, officially, than two inches away from a top ten all time wettest June and with the forecast looking wet again my guess is we'll get there by next week.

Keep in mind that's based off a reading at one specific place, there's areas in Acadiana that have received over a foot of rain so far this month.