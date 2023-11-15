A Couple More Cloudy Days

Most of Acadiana getting more beneficial rain Tuesday. Many areas picking up at least a half inch of rain, with higher amounts along the coast. Rain chances are steadily decreasing today, but cloud cover will stick around. Heavy rains are expected east of us along the beaches of Florida and Alabama.

Expect a lot of cloud cover today, perhaps a few sprinkles or mist here and there. Amounts of rainfall won't add up to more than a trace or so. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s with winds out of the northeast. Those clouds will be around again overnight, so lows will only drop into the mid to upper 50s.

KATC Next Three Days

Looking ahead to Thursday, considerable cloudiness will prevail, but temperatures will be slightly warmer. Much of the area will be close to 70 degrees. Mild temperatures are expected again overnight into Friday morning with lows in the upper 50s.

Some sunshine is expected between the clouds on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. A weak front will push through drying the air mass and likely clearing the skies by Friday night. Lows Saturday morning should be in the mid 50s.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Over the weekend, partly to mostly sunny skies are expected. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning should be in the 40s and 50s. Some clouds will return Sunday night ahead of the next system. Rain is expected Monday into Tuesday with considerably cooler weather for the second half of next week. As of now, Thanksgiving still looks dry and chilly, but some models are suggesting the early week rain event might extend into Wednesday or Thursday. Keep that in mind if you're traveling.