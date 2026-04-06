A chilly start to the week but a quick warm up on the way

Daniel Phillips

Don't let today's chilly start fool you, this is going to be another warm week.

We've got another night with temperatures dropping down into the 40s so you'll want a jacket out there Tuesday morning but we'll be back above average by the afternoon.

Highs are going to sit in the upper 70s Tuesday and will be back in the 80s by Wednesday.

While rain will remain hard to come by the humidity will start to increase as winds pick up from the east, and Acadiana will once again start to feel a little sticky.

A few spotty showers will be possible by the end of the week but mostly we're looking at a fairly dry forecast, not helpful when it comes to our on going drought.

The rest of the week looks quiet, but we may start to see a more active pattern emerging by the middle of April.