A brief cool down before spectacular weather this weekend

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana will wake up to some some soggy roads this morning after a band of showers moved through during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Showers will have moved on by sunrise this morning and clouds will be cleared out by lunch time.

The rest of the day will be sunny but cold air will be filtering in behind the front so look for the highs to sit in the mid 50s through the day.

Gusty north winds won't be helping matters and will keep the wind chill in the upper 40s and low 50s through the course of the day.

Temperatures tonight will drop down into the low 30s but most of Acadiana should remain above freezing, although it wouldn't be surprising to see a few 32s north of Highway 190.

Even still any freeze tonight won't be deep enough to impact pipes but once again sensitive vegetation needs to be covered or brought inside.

We've got another cooler day coming up Thursday but by the weekend we'll be looking at temperatures in the 70s.

There's a ton going on in Acadiana this weekend as Mardi Gras swings into high gear and the weather for all of it should be spectacular.

Cool night, warm afternoons and plenty of sunshine.