40 Degree Drop - Sunshine and Beautiful Temperatures for Acadiana!

Good Morning Acadiana!

It's always fun to be a meteorologist when you get to deliver good news to your community. The weather for the next three days will be on a repeat pattern of amazing temperatures and dry, cool air. Temperatures will fall from a high of 81 just yesterday, to a low tonight in the mid to low 40s. What a change! With plenty of sunshine and clear skies, we are looking at a high near 69 this afternoon. We will progressively cool from there thanks to the strong winds bringing in colder, drier air.

This weather today will generally repeat through Thursday, with the sunshine and our highs and lows remaining within this range for the next three days leading into our weekend. So the great news is I get to keep telling you about this enjoyable copycat behavior weather for a few more days. The KATC weather team is hoping everyone gets to enjoy it!

Today the winds will be really noticeable, staying at around 10-15 mph and gusting at times up to 30 mph. This is what will be bringing in our colder, much drier air from the North. Per the National Weather Service there is a wind advisory in effect until 3 pm today. The winds will begin to weaken moving into Thursday/Friday.

Looking further ahead: We are tracking and monitoring closely the potential weather conditions for Thanksgiving, tune in this morning to Good Morning Acadiana from 4:30 AM to 7 AM for the latest on the extended forecast.