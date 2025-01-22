Waste Management suspends trash pickup for another day

WM has suspended all garbage and trash collection service due to severe winter weather conditions in Acadiana on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

We will evaluate conditions on Thursday and provide an update on service for Friday. We will continue to provide daily updates until weather and road conditions safely allow for a full return to service. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel