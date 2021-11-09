These Vintage-Style Pyrex Ornaments Make Adorable Holiday Gifts

We’ve found the perfect stocking stuffer idea for the Pyrex fan in your life.

Utah-based Etsy shop Twinkltoast is selling adorable Pyrex bowl Christmas tree ornaments in all the shades you, your mom or your grandma might likely own and love.

These 3-inch, clear acrylic ornaments sell for $13 each and bring back a wave of nostalgia for the popular bakeware, cookware and serving dish line. They come in classic colors including the Friendship, Butterprint, Spring Blossom, Butterfly Gold and Gooseberry patterns seen below.

As Ingrid from Twinkltoast points out in the product description, the backs of the ornaments are white, leaving room for you to write a note to the giftee. One of Twinkltoasts’ ornaments tied on top of a wrapped kitchen-related item would make a cute gift set, don’t you think?

Ten additional patterns in the traditional vintage Pyrex lines are available plus some rare and Christmas-themed versions. You can also buy $9 mini ornaments that are 2 inches tall.

Ornaments are just one option; magnets, keychains, car mirror charms, prints, wall hangings, towels, totes, charts and notepads are other great ways to show your love for Pyrex. And it’s not just the iconic vintage Pyrex look — Twinkltoast also offers items featuring the brand’s jadeite line and their Cathrineholm lotus pattern.

Some of Twinkltoast’s other items are just as fun and may even be useful. For instance, the start of the holiday season and all its cooking and baking would be the perfect time to get one of the $8 “No Pyrex in the Dishwasher” magnets to stick on the front of your dishwasher for any appreciated but uniformed kitchen helpers. Pyrex collectors will like the “Definitely Not a Pyrex Hoarder” magnet that makes it clear you have your Pyrex-amassing habit well in hand.

Looking for even more Etsy Pyrex ideas? Seller Renjaz has a bunch of vintage printed fabric and related items including hand towels. The Pinecones and Clover shop has silicone watch bands, earrings (below) and leather cuffs with vintage Pyrex patterns.

Handmade Mommy Designs has a Spring Blossoms pattern T-shirt, while MoonCoast has Pyrex mugs, T-shirts and iPhone case covers. SimplyAvelee sells waffle weave towels and tumblers. CollectingPyrex offers pillows, a fleece throw and drawstring bags that help you display your love for Pyrex. And PoconosModern features a number of printed paper and fabric items featuring the popular dishware.

Don’t forget your pandemic-themed items! AllThePurtyThings has a “Pyrex variant” T-shirt and you can find a patterned cloth mask from RoseParka.

So take a break from your Pyrex hoarding — er, we mean collecting — and add some of these cute accessory items to your gift list!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.