Women's History Month: Celebrating Vermilion Parish trailblazers

From the classroom to the ballpark, women from Vermilion Parish have been changing lives in profound ways, shaping the future of their community with passion, dedication, and heart.

Dr. Sherica Davis, an Abbeville native and founder of Infinity College, is one of these influential figures. As the college’s President and CEO, Davis is committed to providing opportunities for growth and success to individuals in her community through education.

"I believe that education is the key for a great opportunity for future growth," Davis said. "The idea [for Infinity College] was primarily birthed by God. I follow the path that God has for my life, and it’s to help transform other people’s lives."

Since its founding in 2010, Infinity College has evolved from a vocational training outlet into a nationally accredited institution that offers a variety of programs, including medical assisting, practical nursing, pharmacy, billing and coding, and more. Davis’ vision has been crucial in empowering students with skills that will carry them into the workforce with confidence.

Preserving Cajun Culture Through Music

In Erath, Kylie Griffin, a music educator and musician, has worked tirelessly to preserve the rich Cajun culture of Vermilion Parish. Through her teaching, Griffin has created a bridge to ensure that the music and language of the region are passed down to future generations.

"It became important for me to preserve the language, and I did that through music," Griffin explained. As a teacher at Dozier Elementary and now musical educator at LSU, Griffin has been a passionate advocate for Cajun music, ensuring its place in the community’s educational landscape.

"Introducing music at Dozier was delightful. They love everything, and they are so young and joyful. But I also taught older students, and they really had the same approach to learning the music and realized its importance," Griffin said.

Betty Cormier: A Softball Legend

Known throughout the parish, Betty Cormier is a name synonymous with Erath Softball League. For over 50 years, Cormier has played an essential role in shaping the athletic experiences of countless Vermilion Parish students. Whether as a coach, scorekeeper, or president, Cormier’s influence runs deep in the hearts of the athletes she has mentored.

"This is home. The ballpark is home, it’s always been," Cormier said. "It was our happy place together. It's still my happy place with my family, and I always feel his presence here."

Cormier’s journey with the league began in 1971 after marrying her husband, Shelby. Since then, she has dedicated herself to providing young athletes with the guidance and support they need to succeed.

"I started my involvement with softball since I married my husband Shelby in 1971," Cormier recalled. "And now, I continue to help thousands of athletes every year."

Even at 73, Cormier remains committed to the sport she loves, with plans to pass the torch in the next few years.

“I’m training someone right now," she said. "In the next 2-3 years, I will probably put the bat down.”

Though she plans to retire, Cormier assured that her passion for the league and its athletes will never fade.

Changing lives, one act at a time

These women — Dr. Sherica Davis, Kylie Griffin, and Betty Cormier — are just a few of the many inspiring figures in Vermilion Parish. Their selfless contributions are reshaping the community, ensuring that future generations have the tools, education, and opportunities to succeed.

As they continue to impact lives in the classroom, the hallways, and on the ballfield, the legacy of these incredible Vermilion Parish women will undoubtedly live on for years to come, inspiring future generations to follow in their footsteps.

For more information on Infinity College,

https://infinitycollege.edu/

(337) 261-9009

For more information on Kylie and her band,

https://poissonrougemusic.com/about