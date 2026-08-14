Water outage planned in Vermilion Parish

Southeast Waterworks District No.2 of Vermilion Parish will be conducting a planned system wide water outage Monday August 17th starting at 9:00 PM.

"This is necessary to complete part of an upgrade to our water plant," officials say. "Estimated duration of water outage is six hours and we are projecting a complete system restoration by Tuesday August 18th at 4:00 AM."

All customers served by the district will be on a Boil Water Advisory once service is restored until water samples have been tested and cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health.