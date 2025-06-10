WATCH: Do you recognize this car?

Abbeville Police are asking for help to identify a vehicle used in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight Monday, when police were called to the intersection of Dutil and Franks Alley.

The video shows that the suspects were in a white Cadillac SUV and were traveling southbound on Dutil. They stopped the car, got out and fired more than 40 rounds at two people who were in cars parked in that area. Those people were both wounded in the leg area, and are reported to be in stable condition at Acadiana hospitals.

The Abbeville Police Department is seeking the White Cadillac SUV shown in the video. If you have information, please call the Abbeville Police Department.