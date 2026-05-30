Wade Landry inducted into Acadian Museum

ERATH, La. — One local musician was inducted into the Acadian Museum Friday for his dedication to sharing the tradition of Cajun music.

Wade Landry played alongside the legends of country music at the Grand Ole Opry for some 50 years. He also led his own show called 'Swingin' Cajun Style' for a decade, and now he's made his way back home.

In recognition of his work performing and recording Cajun music and educating people on the ways and heritage of South Louisiana, Landry joins the Acadian Museum in Erath.

"It's an honor because when I was doing it I never thought that it would amount to this. I was doing it because it was a good way for me to entertain," said Wade Landry, known for his fiddle playing. "I tell those little stories, any kind of little joke, but I'd say Cajun like 'dis' and like 'dat,' and they love that Cajun dialect."

Landry's wife, Teresa, was also recognized with a surprise induction into the museum.

As for Landry, he said this isn't the end for his career, and there are plenty of opportunities ahead for him.