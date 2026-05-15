VPSO signs papers on property for new complex

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais says he's signed the papers to buy property for the future VPSO Law Enforcement Complex.

The money came from the 2025 Louisiana Legislative Session, the sheriff says.

"The acquisition of the property marks the first major step in a long-term vision to bring all divisions of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office together under one centralized location. The future complex is intended to improve operational efficiency, strengthen communication between divisions, and better serve the residents of Vermilion Parish for generations to come," a release states.

The future home of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office is located adjacent to the new Office of Emergency Preparedness building currently under construction. Having the two agencies located side by side will serve as a major asset for Vermilion Parish and will help strengthen coordination and emergency response efforts during hurricanes, severe weather events, and other emergencies impacting the parish, the release continues.

“This future law enforcement complex,” Langlinais said, “represents our commitment to providing the highest level of service, improving coordination between divisions, and ensuring that we are prepared to meet the needs of our community for many years to come.”

Sheriff Langlinais said he is grateful to the members of the Louisiana Legislature and our local leaders who supported the appropriations request and made this property purchase possible.

Here's a picture of the land: