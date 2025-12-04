VPSO searching for escaped inmate

According to Sheriff Eddie Langlinais, Department of Corrections (DOC) inmate Gavin Garnica, 23, who was being held at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, escaped in the late-night hours of December 3, 2025.

During regular bed checks conducted throughout the evening, corrections deputies observed what appeared to be Garnica asleep and fully covered in his assigned bunk. Review of surveillance footage revealed that Garnica scaled the perimeter fence on the east side of the jail at approximately 11:15 PM on December 3rd before fleeing on foot.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated an immediate search upon confirming the escape and have since expanded efforts with assistance from additional law enforcement agencies, including the Louisiana State Police and the United States Marshals Service. Additionally, an internal investigation has been initiated to determine whether any protocols were violated.

Sheriff Langlinais emphasizes that Garnica has a well-documented criminal history, is known to be violent, and poses a significant risk to both law enforcement and the public. He has a documented history of escaping from custody, as well as prior involvement with dangerous weapons. Due to these factors, Garnica should be considered a serious threat to public safety, and anyone who sees him is urged to avoid contact and immediately notify authorities.

“We are using every available resource to bring this individual back into custody,” Sheriff Langlinais said. “If anyone is found to have assisted Gavin Garnica in this escape he or she will be fully held accountable to the greatest extent of the law.”

Information on how to anonymously report illegal activities can be found on our website at www.VermilionSheriff.gov. Click on Anonymous Tips and fill out the Crime Stoppers of Vermilion Tip Form to submit information. You can also report illegal activity anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at (337) 740-TIPS (8477) or by downloading and logging in to the P3 App where you can earn a cash reward. You can also download the “Vermilion Parish Sheriff LA” app from the App Store and Google Play. Tap the Crime Stoppers logo to submit your tip

