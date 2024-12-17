VPSO investigating inmate death

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

According to Sheriff Eddie Langlinais, on December 17, 2024, at 2:50 am, an inmate notified correctional deputies of another inmate experiencing a medical emergency.

Upon opening the cell, deputies found Mitchell P. Bertrand, 52, of Abbeville, unresponsive and not breathing. CPR was performed on Bertrand until Acadian Ambulance arrived. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After reviewing video footage, no foul play is suspected, according to detectives.