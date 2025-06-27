VPSO employee on leave after hit-and-run

A man accused in a Youngsville hit-and-run case is an employee of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.

Lance Hopson, booked by Youngsville Police on a charge of hit-and-run driving, is a corrections officer for the VPSO. No one was injured in the incident, which happened Thursday afternoon in a Lafayette Street parking lot in Youngsville, police say. Lafayette jail records show he was booked on Thursday, and posted bond and was released on Friday.

Vermilion Sheriff Eddie Langlinais issued a release Friday afternoon saying he has placed Hopson on leave.

"Upon learning of this situation, our administration acted swiftly to initiate a full investigation into the matter. While we cannot comment on all specific details at this time due to the ongoing review and investigations being conducted by the Youngsville Police Department, we recognize the importance of transparency and accountability in maintaining the public’s trust," the release states.

“This is not reflective of who we are or the values we uphold,” said Langlinais. “As members of law enforcement, we are held to the highest standard and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is committed to ensuring that every member of our administration serves with the utmost integrity. Where poor decisions are made, there must be consequences — and there will be.”

Hopson has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.