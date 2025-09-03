VPSO announces zero tolerance for speeders

If you're thinking about speeding in Vermilion Parish - you might want to re-think that.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais announced today that, with the support of the Judges of the 15th Judicial District Court and pursuant to Louisiana Revised Statute 32:57, significant changes in the enforcement of excessive speeding violations under LA R.S. 32:61 (Maximum Speed Limits) and LA R.S. 32:64 (General Speed Law) will be implemented in Vermilion Parish.

Effective immediately:

• Speeding in excess of 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit will result in the immediate removal of the driver’s license. Offenders will be required to make a mandatory court appearance. These violations will no longer be resolved through citation and fine alone.

• Speeding 35 miles per hour or more above the posted limit will now result in the driver’s arrest at the scene.

Sheriff Langlinais said these measures are being taken in the interest of public safety, particularly in response to the increased risks caused by excessive speed on parish roadways.

“Our priority is the safety of Vermilion Parish residents and visitors. Excessive speeding puts lives at risk unnecessarily. These enforcement measures are meant to send a clear message: reckless driving will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Langlinais.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office urges all motorists to drive responsibly and obey posted speed limits to protect themselves, their families, and the community.

Questions regarding these enforcement measures may be directed to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division, (337) 898-4400.