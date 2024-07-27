Watch Now
Volunteers assemble resource kits for Vermilion Parish families

ABBEVILLE, La. — On the morning of July 27, volunteers gathered at Herod Elementary School in Abbeville to assemble resource kits for Vermilion Parish families.

The event, hosted by the Vermilion Parish Early Childhood Network (VPECN), produced 350 Vermilion Baby Bundles for new parents in the community.

Abbeville General Hospital and Vermilion Women's Resource Center will house and distribute these bundles to families, according to VPECN.

More details about the Vermilion Baby Bundle will be announced in the coming weeks, officials say.

For more information and updates, visit the Vermilion Parish Early Childhood Network Facebook page.

