VFW Post #4158 plans Day of Service

VFW Post #4158 will host a Day of Service on May 9.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until noon at the VFW Post in Abbeville, on Jimmy C. Vorhoff Jr. Drive.

Veterans can review options and file claims with LDVA, they can explore their civil legal rights with Acadiana Legal Service Corporation and explore job openings with the Acadiana Veterans Alliance.

They also can learn more about the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home and the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

Veterans should bring their state id and their DD214. If you don't have your DD214, you can schedule an appointment to request records.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided for all those attending.