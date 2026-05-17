Vermilion Police Chiefs re-elected; Abbeville has new mayor

Final results show Abbeville and Kaplan Police Chiefs win re-election, but Abbeville's Mayor lost her re-election bid.

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy got 57 percent of the vote, compared to former Chief Bill Spearman's 43 percent.

In Kaplan, the final results show Police Chief Joshua Hardy re-elected with 81 percent of the vote compared to challenger Keith Greene's 19 percent.

Abbeville Mayor Roslyn White was defeated by challenger Anita Levy; White got 47 percent and Levy got 53 percent.

In the race for the At-Large spot on the council, Bang Bui and Carlton Campbell appear headed for a runoff, with Bui pulling 46 of the vote and Campbell receiving 28 percent. A third candidate, Ravin St. Julien, got 27 percent of the vote.

In District A, Neal Richard got 77 percent of the vote compared to Jesrial Jevon Davis' 23 percent.

In District B, Rachel Touchet Mouton and Francis Plaisance appear headed for a run-off with Mouton receiving 41 percent and Plaisance receiving 42 percent. A third candidate, Todd Chauvin, got 17 percent of the vote.

And, in District D, Terry Broussard got 75 percent of the vote compared to Malcolm Jones' 25 percent.