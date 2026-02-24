Vermilion Parish to receive $1.5M in federal funding for parish-wide radio upgrades

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais announced Tuesday that the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) has secured $1,467,002 in federal funding for the project titled “Vermilion Parish Portable and Mobile Radio Upgrades.”

The Vermilion Parish Portable and Mobile Radio Upgrades project will allow VPSO to replace outdated radios across all law enforcement agencies in Vermilion Parish, ensuring that every deputy within the Sheriff’s Office, as well as officers serving in each of the parish’s six municipal police departments, are equipped with reliable, modern radios that are fully interconnected. The upgrade will significantly enhance interoperability and coordination among law enforcement agencies, parishwide and with VPSO’s neighboring parishes.

Additionally, the allocated funding will enable VPSO to purchase new portable radios for the Marine Patrol Division that operate on channels capable of communicating directly with federal partners, including the United States Coast Guard, according to Langlinais. This expanded capability will strengthen joint operations and response efforts along Vermilion Parish’s waterways.

The purchase of these mobile and portable radios will increase communication capabilities across the parish, improve communication within local schools, and enhance connectivity in areas with limited cellular service. The upgraded system will also serve as a critical asset during hurricane season, when the potential for communication disruptions is heightened.

This funding was secured with the assistance of U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins and his team, who worked to secure allocations for 11 community projects in Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

Sheriff Langlinais says, “I am extremely grateful to Congressman Higgins and his office for their continued dedication to Louisiana and to our Vermilion Parish law enforcement. I also want to thank our State Legislators for their support of this important request. This investment in our

communications infrastructure will directly impact the safety of our deputies, our municipal partners, and the citizens we serve. Reliable communication is the backbone of public safety, especially during emergencies and within our schools. This funding ensures that Vermilion Parish law enforcement will be better prepared to respond when our communities need us most."