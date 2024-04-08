Vermilion Parish: Some residents will see increase in water bill

Vermilion Parish, La. - Starting next month, Vermilion Parish Waterworks customers will have to pay more for their water bill.

Water rates will be increased from $16 to $21 for the first 2,000 gallons and $4.40 for every 1,000 gallons thereafter.

The $5 increase will impact nearly 8,000 customers in areas like Kaplan, Abbeville, Gueydan, Maurice, Rayne, and Crowley. Today, $5 could have bought you glasses for the Solar Eclipse, a gallon of milk, and a box of pencils.

KATC reached out to Vermilion Parish Waterworks for answers and a spokesperson with the company said, “due to the cost of operational and requirements set forth in our agreement with USDA, our funding agent for water system improvements and expansions, it is necessary that we adjust our water user rates.”

As your Vermilion Parish reporter, I wanted to know which systems they are planning on improving, the breakdown of the five dollar increase, and how this will benefit the community. At the moment, I am still waiting for a response to these specific questions.