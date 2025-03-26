Vermilion Parish sheriff’s office launches Elderly Assistance Program, connecting deputies with seniors

VERMILION PARISH, KATC - The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office has launched a new initiative aimed at alleviating loneliness among the elderly in the community.The Elderly Assistance Programis designed to provide regular visits to older residents, ensuring they have someone to talk to and check in on their well-being.

Sheriff Eddie Langlinais explains that many elderly residents often don't have visitors and miss the regular conversations that help get them through the day. "A lot of these older people don't have people visiting them on a regular basis to have that conversation they might be used to having or would like to have," he says. "Our guys are there just to listen to them and to have that conversation that maybe they are missing."

Langlinais believes that sometimes, all it takes is a simple conversation to make a significant difference in someone's day.

The program has been up and running for several weeks, with deputies dedicated to visiting homes throughout the parish. The sheriff's office has already visited more than 1,000 elderly residents who’ve identified as 85 years or older, providing vital social interaction and addressing any concerns elderly residents may have.

While riding alongside deputies in their patrol vehicle, I had a front-row seat to see how it all works. As we drove toward Gueydan, a small town about 30 minutes from Abbeville, deputies Stewart and Hebert spoke about their next stop: Mrs. Effie, a resident who looks forward to these visits.

Arriving at her home, deputies knocked on the door, and I was introduced to Mrs. Effie Broussard. She was thrilled to see them and welcomed the company with open arms.

“I like visitors and of course, I was happy to see them,” Broussard said. “We visited, and I probably repeated myself so many times, but that’s okay, they didn’t mind. I was honored to see them back… checking on the elderly.”

Broussard, a gracious host, offered her visitors chocolates and coffee during their time together. “Yes, and the coffee,” she said with a smile.

For deputies Stewart and Hebert, both of whom came out of retirement to help with the program, this initiative is more than just a visit — it’s a gratifying way to serve their community.

“I spent almost 30 years in law enforcement and no one has done anything for the elderly,” said Deputy Stewart. “If they needed you, they would call you. Now, it’s a program where we might not be able to be there every week for them, but we will eventually make our rounds, see what they need, meet their concerns, and bring it back to the sheriff.”

The Elderly Assistance Program not only provides an important social outlet for residents like Mrs. Effie but also fosters a deeper connection between law enforcement and the community they serve.

With the success of this program, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office hopes to continue expanding their outreach, ensuring that elderly residents never have to face loneliness alone.