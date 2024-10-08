Vermilion Parish seeks additional Election Commissioners ahead of November 5 Election

ABBEVILLE, KATC - As Vermilion Parish prepares for the upcoming November 5 election, officials are calling for additional election commissioners to ensure a smooth voting process.

"It's extremely important to have the commissioners in Vermilion Parish because they are the frontlines of election day," said Vanessa Vollmer, Clerk of Court Chief Deputy. "Without them, the election process would not be possible."

Election commissioners play a critical role in maintaining the integrity of the voting process. They are responsible for checking in voters, verifying their precincts, and ensuring that each vote is counted accurately.

Signing up to be an election commissioner is straightforward. Requirements include being a registered voter in Louisiana, attending training courses, being at least 17 years old, and being willing to perform essential duties on election day.

While the parish has already selected a team of commissioners, Vollmer emphasized the need for backup personnel. "We actually have our selected commissioners for the November 5 election; however, there are so many times that life happens and you're unable to serve," she explained. "That's when we start needing to replace commissioners, even sometimes up to election day. We're always looking for a commissioner to step up to the plate and do their civic duty."

With the election just a month away, officials encourage community members to consider this vital role in upholding democracy in Vermilion Parish.

For more information on how to become an election worker, go to

https://www.sos.la.gov/electionsandvoting/getinvolved/becomeanelectionworker/Pages/default.aspx

https://www.vermilionclerk.com/become-an-election-worker/