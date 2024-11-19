Vermilion Parish school district rolls out final phase of safety measures, including iron gates

VERMILION PARISH, KATC — As part of a three-year effort to enhance safety across its schools, Vermilion Parish is completing the final phase of significant security upgrades, aimed at protecting students, faculty, and staff. The project, which has been strongly supported by the school board, is funded by a $500,000 state grant along with additional funds.

“We added fences at nine schools, creating opportunities that will funnel visitors to the front door,” said Tommy Byler, Superintendent of Vermilion Parish Schools. “We’ve also installed vestibules at schools that didn’t have them before, and added call buttons and security cameras.”

The new measures come in response to growing concerns about safety in schools nationwide. "The world is getting crazy, so it’s a good thing to have," Phoenix Baudoin, a senior at Abbeville High School said, referring to the security upgrades.

The centerpiece of the new safety system is a waiting area dubbed “The Box” by students located at the front entrance of each school. After entering, visitors must be buzzed in and wait in the designated space before being cleared for entry. This adds an additional layer of security by requiring all visitors to check in before gaining direct access to students and faculty.

Previously, anyone cleared at the first checkpoint could walk right in. But now, the added security measures ensure that even once inside the building, visitors must go through another layer of scrutiny.

Baudoin said the new system makes her feel safer, especially for the younger students. "The younger classes are now safer than we were, and that makes me happy because my brother attends this school too.”

While many students support the increased security, not all are convinced it improves the school experience. Roderick Cunningham, also a senior at Abbeville High, expressed concerns about how the changes might impact students' sense of freedom. "I feel like we’re not as free as we should be because what if we have to get out of the school and the gate is preventing it?" Cunningham said, referencing the new fences that now encircle some campuses.

There are also questions about the effectiveness of the new structures. Kalise Green, a senior at Abbeville High School, for one, was skeptical about the sturdiness of the new waiting areas. "It’s just a box of wood, so what is it really doing?" she said.

Despite some reservations, Superintendent Byler emphasized that the safety of students and staff is the district's top priority. "Some things may feel uncomfortable for some, but they are necessary changes and they are changes for the better," Byler said. "Nothing is foolproof, but it’s our job when your kid steps on our campus to keep them safe."

The upgrades, which include physical barriers like fences and waiting areas, are part of a broader push to create more controlled, secure environments in schools. While students and parents may have differing views on the new measures, the district is steadfast in its commitment to adapting to the changing realities of school safety in a world marked by increased violence.

