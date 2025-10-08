Vermilion Parish prepares to welcome Grand Réveil Acadien

ABBEVILLE, La. — The Grand Réveil Acadien, a two-week celebration of Cajun culture held every five years, invites residents and visitors across Acadiana and the state to partake in Cajun food, music, heritage and customs, Alison Miller, director of the Vermilion Parish Tourist Commission, said.

The event follows the Congrès Montréal, the World Acadian Congress held in Canada, and takes place the year after that gathering. Last fall the Congrès Montréal was in Nova Scotia, and this year the Grand Réveil is in Acadiana.

The Grand Réveil Acadien, or the Great Acadian Awakening, highlights a history that dates to the mid-18th century, when Acadians arrived in Louisiana after being deported from Canada. After about a decade of migration, Acadian families established roots in southern Louisiana and developed the traditions that are still celebrated today.

“This festival helps people learn, young and old, about our traditions, about our heritage, about our customs, our French-speaking language,” Miller said. “We have our French immersion students that will be participating, which I’m very thankful that we have younger generations learning our French heritage.”

Miller said the festival is also an effort to pass Cajun culture to younger generations who, she believes, have lost some of the connection because of technology. “Our younger generation, sadly with technology, in my opinion, have lost that importance of what makes us so unique as Cajuns and why Mama and Papa did it the way they did,” she said.

The two-week festival spans seven parishes and places a special emphasis on promoting the French language and Acadian traditions.