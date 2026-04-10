Vermilion Parish man arrested after police chase

KAPLAN, La. — Deputies with Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Klaby Meaux Road Friday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies found Dannon Keith Sellers, 42, asleep inside the vehicle with two firearms on the floor next to him. Deputies were aware of recent calls reporting someone in a vehicle matching Sellers' firing a gun at other vehicles. Deputies told Sellers to exit the vehicle, which he refused, starting the vehicle and driving away.

Deputies chased Sellers through Kaplan and Nunez, during which Sellers threw two firearms into a ditch on Louisiana Highway 35 South, which were both later located and recovered. One of the firearms was found to have been previously reported to the Abbeville Police Department as stolen.

The chase ended without incident, and deputies took Sellers into custody. He was booked into Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, facing the following charges:



Criminal trespassing

Aggravated flight from an officer

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts)

Violation of a protective order

Obstruction of justice (two counts)

Intentional littering

Resisting an officer

The investigation is ongoing, and VPSO said they expect additional felony charges to be added.