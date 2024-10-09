Vermilion Parish launches new crime center to enhance public safety

ABBEVILLE, KATC. — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office has unveiled a new crime center aimed at solving crimes more efficiently and effectively. With just a click of a button, agents now have access to real-time crime data and surveillance.

"We've actually been using it and it's come in handy. We've solved a few crimes already," said Sheriff Eddie Langlinais.

The Investigative Support Unit (ISU) is equipped with advanced technology, providing clear video footage of license plates, vehicles, and individuals. "My plan was to bring modern technology into law enforcement," Sheriff Langlinais added.

Part of the sheriff's 100-day plan, the real-time crime-fighting tool incorporates live video feeds from strategically placed cameras across the parish, drone flyover footage, and tracking data to support ongoing investigations.

As the ISU continues to develop, Sheriff Langlinais is exploring innovative ways to enhance surveillance throughout Vermilion and nearby parishes. "We are in the process of building a deployable camera system, meaning we can move them from place to place depending on circumstances. Our hope is to have cameras at every entry and exit into and out of Vermilion Parish," he explained.

While the initiative is still in its early stages, Sheriff Langlinais is optimistic that this low-cost crime center will play a crucial role in preventing crime. "Vermilion Parish is going to be a much safer place because we want the people of Vermilion Parish and would-be criminals to know we have these cameras and that we are watching," he stated.

The new crime center represents a significant step forward in enhancing public safety and deterring criminal activity in the parish.

