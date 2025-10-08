Vermilion Parish hosts first National Night Out to strengthen community bonds

ABBEVILLE, LA - In Vermilion Parish, law enforcement and residents gathered not in response to crisis, but in celebration during the community’s first-ever National Night Out event, hosted by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The nationwide initiative is designed to foster relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. For parents like Courtney Guidry, the evening offered reassurance and hope.

“It’s just nice to see that our community is coming together with the police officers,” Guidry said. “This is actually something that I think everyone should open their hearts to. We can really build something special here if we let this bridge continue to grow.”

Held Tuesday evening, the event brought together first responders, local businesses, and parish officials. Children were invited to explore emergency vehicles, try on tactical gear, and climb into fire trucks, activities that proved to be a clear highlight for many.

“Y’all did a really good job, and it’s a really good opportunity for the kids,” said 13-year-old Damieyon Robertson.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais said the event was about showing residents a different side of their local law enforcement.

“We want to show the community that we are part of the community,” Langlinais said. “We are not just law enforcement or firemen, or first responders. We are part of this community, and I think this brings us all together for the public to realize.”

The evening ended with giveaways and two lucky children taking home brand-new bicycles.

Public Information Officer Ashley Adams underscored the larger message of the night: building trust.

“When you see law enforcement and when you see first responders run to them, not from them,” Adams said. “We have a lot to offer outside of just protecting the city. We are here to serve.”

