Vermilion Parish holds annual preparedness meeting as hurricane season approaches

ABBEVILLE, KATC - With hurricane season quickly approaching, local officials in Vermilion Parish are emphasizing the importance of preparedness for residents and local businesses. On Tuesday, community leaders gathered at the LSU Ag Center in Abbeville to discuss strategies to ensure residents and businesses can weather the storm and remain operational during and after a disaster.

Michelle Genovese, Public Information Officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), highlighted the resources available for businesses in times of crisis. "We want to get our businesses prepared," she said.

Genovese noted that applying for an SBA disaster loan is a straightforward process. However, she advised business owners to have certain key documents ready in advance. "The deadline is all on here too," she added, referring to the various forms and requirements involved in the application process.

In her remarks at the meeting, Genovese stressed the importance of understanding insurance coverage. "You need to know your insurance carrier, your policy number, and what you are eligible for and covered for," she said, urging business owners to secure essential documents, such as leases or property deeds.

As hurricane season approaches, local officials continue to work with residents and businesses to ensure they are prepared for potential disasters, helping to mitigate the impact on the community's economy.

