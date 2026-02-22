Vermilion Parish groups hold their 4th annual Black History Month celebration

ABBEVILLE, La. — The Vermilion Parish Library and Vermilion Reach Group hosted their 4th annual Black History Month celebration Saturday afternoon.

This year's celebration was about honoring the past, celebrating the present and inspiring the future. One volunteer with VRG, Chris Bessant, told KATC how important it is for younger generations to learn about those that came before them.

"Today is all about focusing on the Black people that paved the way for us here in Vermilion Parish, and it really means a lot to me because I get to give those people their recognition," Bessant said. "It's very important because some people don't know about it, especially the young kids that are going to come to the event today. They can get to learn abut what took place before their time."

Neighbors gathered Saturday afternoon at the library in Abbeville to celebrate with poetry, dancing, guest speakers and more.