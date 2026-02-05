Vermilion jury finds man guilty of 2024 homicide

A Vermilion Parish jury convicted Zylon Xavier Zenon on Thursday, February 5, 2026, of First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery stemming from a February 8, 2024, shooting at the Robie Circle Trailer Park in Vermilion Parish.

The victim, Michael Walker, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was nineteen years old. The defendant was on a court-ordered ankle monitor as part of his release from previous charges, and detectives were able to see from the GPS monitor that the defendant left his house, went to the scene of the shooting, then returned to his residence. Vermilion Parish SWAT surrounded Zenon’s house and called out all inside. Defendant and his mother exited the house, according to the DA's Office. A pistol was located in the defendant’s car.

Felony assistant DA Celeste White, along with Calvin “Woody” Woodruff and Shay Hargrave prosecuted the case through the trial.

“I truly want to give all the credit to Detective Lon Hargrave of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, as this was the best investigated murder investigation I’ve ever had. There were also twenty Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s detectives and deputies who were all over the crime scene that

night, and they helped immensely,” said prosecutor White.

“We could not be more proud of Celeste White and her team in stepping right into this case and getting it ready for this trial, and for doing such a great job with a difficult case. We applaud the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and their detectives and deputies, as they did a great investigation and quickly located this defendant and got him detained,” said District Attorney Don Landry.

Sentencing will take place at a later date by District Judge Thomas Frederick, who presided over the trial. Zenon faces a mandatory life sentence for the First Degree Murder, along with up to an additional 10-99 years at hard labor for the Armed Robbery conviction.