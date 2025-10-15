Vermilion Cultural Center director expresses optimism amid ongoing uncertainty

ABBEVILLE, LA - Discussions continue over whether the Vermilion Cultural and Historical Center in Abbeville will remain in its current building amid a growing financial challenge faced by Vermilion Parish.

The debate involves various organizations occupying the space and the Vermilion Parish Police Jury, which by law must provide a facility for the sheriff’s office. Police jurors believe the cultural center’s building, which they own, could serve that purpose.

In September, local residents expressed strong opposition to repurposing the cultural center’s building for law enforcement use.

Last week, Sheriff Eddie Langlinais commented at a community event that the current space is not ideal for detectives, a statement that brought relief to some community members.

Alison Miller, director of the Vermilion Tourist Commission, said some police jurors have visited the cultural center since the last meeting and noted growing optimism about the center remaining in its location.

“Although there are a lot of talks that need to be done, we are very optimistic that we will get to remain here in the beautiful building in Abbeville,” Miller said.

She added that the sheriff’s office finding the building unsuitable “gives members of the cultural center, who are housed here, a little bit of hope that we will get to remain in this location where we do serve the public.”

