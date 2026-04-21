Vermilion Council on Aging Spring Barbecue Fundraiser set for Sunday

The Vermilion Council on Aging, Inc. (VCOA) upcoming Spring Barbecue Fundraiser, aimed at supporting the expansion of its senior transportation program, is scheduled for Sunday, April 26. This initiative is part of VCOA’s commitment to ensuring that local seniors have access to safe, reliable, and timely transportation within a 20-mile radius of Abbeville.

Transportation remains one of the most critical needs for seniors—especially for those who are homebound or require wheelchair accessibility. With this fundraiser, VCOA hopes to strengthen its ability to connect seniors to essential services, medical appointments, nutrition programs, and social activities that enhance their quality of life.

The barbecue fundraiser will take place on:

Sunday, April 26, 2026, 10 am to 1 pm

Location: Old Stein’s Parking Lot, Abbeville, LA 2401 Veterans Memorial Dr, Abbeville, LA 70510-4048, United States

Supporters can purchase a pork steak barbecue plate for $15, which includes:

A large pork steak

Rice dressing

Sweet potato patty

Brownie

All meals will be prepared by G&G Quality Catering.

VCOA is calling on individuals, families, and local businesses to support this effort by purchasing meals or making contributions. Every plate sold helps move the organization closer to its goal of expanding transportation services for seniors across Vermilion Parish.

As part of this initiative, VCOA has already taken a major step forward by purchasing a new 2026 Ford van, equipped with seating for eight passengers and one wheelchair position. The vehicle features power lifts and ramps, according to a VCOA spokesperson.

“This fundraiser is about more than just a meal—it’s about independence, dignity, and connection for our seniors,” said VCOA's Executive Director, Clare L. Martin. She continued, “With the community’s support, we can continue building a transportation program that truly meets the needs of those we serve.”

For more information on how you can support the transportation program, please call (337) 893-2563.