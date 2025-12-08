Vermilion Council on Aging raising money for senior transportation

The Vermilion Council on Aging is celebrating 50 years of serving seniors and launching a new capital campaign to bring reliable transportation to older and disabled neighbors.

The campaign will kick off during the Council's 50th Birthday Bash next Thursday in Abbeville.

The service will help parish residents get medical appointments, stores, pharmacies and community programs.

The year-long capital campaign is seeking donations to fund safe, dependable rides across Vermilion Parish.

The Council says every contribution will help reduce isolation and keep seniors connected to vital resources.