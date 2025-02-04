Vermilion Charter Academy students step outside the classroom for real-world career experience

ABBEVILLE, KATC - On a typical Monday morning, 13-year-old Keelan Duncan would be heading to school. But today, he’s stepping into the workforce, gaining hands-on experience that may shape his future.

Duncan, an eighth grader at Vermilion Charter Academy, was part of a unique opportunity to shadow employees at Acadian Contractors, a construction company based in Abbeville. The experience was part of a new initiative that exposes students to real-world careers, aligning with their interests.

“I was shadowing an employee today, and she introduced me to everyone here and explained what it’s like to work at Acadian Contractors and what the daily routine looks like,” Duncan said.

The program is one of the first of its kind for Vermilion Charter Academy, offering students a chance to explore different career paths. Duncan’s day at Acadian Contractors included learning about safety measures in construction and observing the various roles at the company.

“I got to see all the jobs and how they affect the world,” Duncan said, noting that it was “pretty cool” to witness the inner workings of the construction industry.

Acadian Contractors’ Superintendent Lyle Collins explained some of the company’s operations to Duncan during the shadowing experience. “We do construction where we load material, add material, and gather material offshore,” Collins said, before showing Duncan how a machine that compresses air works.

The experience also gave Duncan the chance to explore different career roles at the company. Cecily Hebert, the land personnel coordinator at Acadian Contractors, said the initiative is important for opening students' eyes to a variety of career opportunities.

“We have fitters, riggers, welders, craftsmen, and rig welders. I was excited to show someone from the younger generation how everything works in our different divisions,” Hebert said.

When asked about his future aspirations, Duncan admitted he wasn’t sure what career path he wanted to pursue. But after his day at Acadian Contractors, he said he had a clearer sense of what was out there.

As part of the pilot program, Vermilion Charter Academy students will continue to explore career options across various fields, helping them to make informed decisions about their future paths.

