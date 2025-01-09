Vermilion Charter Academy breaks ground on new facility, expands grade offerings

MAURICE, KATC — Construction is underway at Vermilion Charter Academy in Maurice, where the school is expanding to accommodate its growing student body. Principal Patricia Thibodeaux expressed pride in leading the development of the new facility, which will house students in grades 6 through 9 for the upcoming school year.

“It’s an honor to be the trailblazer and the one that’s leading the charge,” Thibodeaux said. “We’ve been able to employ such wonderful teachers, and the kids are thriving. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The new facility is part of a broader plan to expand the school’s grade offerings each year. By 2030, Vermilion Charter Academy aims to establish a full K-12 system, providing students with a continuous education from kindergarten through high school.

As construction continues, the school is also enhancing its educational offerings. In August, Vermilion Charter Academy received a grant of nearly $1 million to bolster its STEM curriculum. Thibodeaux emphasized that the funding will help the school further its commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math education.

“Last year, as we were preparing to build this present facility, the outpouring of interest from the community was just so vast that it was important for us to take advantage of that opportunity,” Thibodeaux said. “So, the company itself, Charter USA, invested further into the project, knowing the community would be supportive.”

The new facility and expanded programs reflect the academy’s ongoing growth and its dedication to meeting the needs of local families, with plans to eventually provide a complete educational experience for students from K-12.