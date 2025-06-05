VC hosts 5th annual ‘Fishing for Memories’ tournament to support athletics and Alzheimer’s Awareness

Erath, LA. - Looking for a fun way to spend the week and support a worthy cause? Vermilion Catholic’s annual “Fishing for Memories” tournament is set to take place June 5-8 at Don’s Boat Landing in Erath.

The event, organized by the Vermilion Catholic Booster Club, offers more than just fishing. Participants can enjoy prizes, awards, free jambalaya and live music throughout the tournament.

“It gives us a fundraiser at the end of the school year,” said Gerrod Brasseaux, the booster club president. “It surrounds the community, it gives the community something to do.”

Weigh-ins will be held Friday night and Saturday, with the final weigh-in on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit Vermilion Catholic’s athletic programs and help raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

“Being a private school—a small one at that—funds are at a premium at times, and we have a very good athletic program,” Brasseaux said. “It does take money to run these programs, and we do pride ourselves in getting our kids out there with the best possible equipment and the best possible coaches.”

Last year marked one of Vermilion Catholic’s most successful athletic seasons, highlighted by five state championships.

