USCG calls off search for missing boater

The U.S. Coast Guard called off a search yesterday for a boater who went missing near Vermilion Bay.

Brandon Boutte, 49, was boating with a friend in the bay Friday when the 16-ft aluminum boat they were in capsized, the USCG says.

After searching for 66 hours and covering 3,680 square miles, the USCG suspended the search Sunday evening.

Coast Guard assets assisting in the search efforts were USCGC Moray, USCGC Daniel Tarr, a Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew, a Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 aircrew and Station New Orleans Response Boat-small boatcrew.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sector NOLA at (504) 365-2209.

The United Cajun Navy posted that they were working on the search and were hoping to continue today. Here's their post: