UPDATE: One person injured after stand-off, chase through several parishes

A tense situation in Abbeville ended Wednesday evening after a person hurt himself.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office got a protective order from the coroner around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and went to serve it on a person who was located on West Oak Street in Abbeville.

Because of the circumstances that led to the order, the Special Response Team went along. When they all arrived, they found the person sitting in a vehicle with something in his hand. They tried talking to him, but after a half-hour he started the vehicle and started moving.

Deputies tried to talk to him, but he began cutting himself with what is believed to be a box cutter, a spokesman said. The deputies tried to help him but he fled in his vehicle.

Law enforcement followed him through Kaplan and toward Acadia Parish. His vehicle was disabled in Crowley with the aid of spike strips, but it kept traveling until it crashed into a ditch near Monceaux Road around 6:30 p.m.

The man was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the Abbeville Police Department, Kaplan Police Department, Acadia Parish Sheriff Office, Crowley Police Department and Louisiana State Police for their assistance.

If you are in crisis and/or considering suicide, there is help available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours, with assistance available in English and Spanish. Just call 988 from any telephone.