UPDATE: Charges declined against two police officers

UPDATE: The 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office has declined the case involving two Vermilion Parish police officers.

"We looked at everything, reviewed the case as presented, and after looking at the facts, we decided we would not go forward," DA Don Landry said. "We refused the charges."

Back in February, we reported that Chief Joshua Hardy confirmed that his agency had arrested a Kaplan Police Officer and an Abbeville Police Officer this week. They're both accused of revealing confidential information about an ongoing investigation.

The Kaplan officer, Shane LeBlanc, was with malfeasance and terminated, Hardy said. The Abbeville officer, Terrance Hardy (no relation), also was booked with malfeasance, the chief said.

Chief Joshua Hardy said that, despite the alleged sharing of information, the detective conducting the affected investigation was able to continue working his case.