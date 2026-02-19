Two police officers arrested, booked with malfeasance

Kaplan Police had to arrest one of their own this week.

Chief Joshua Hardy confirmed late Thursday that his agency arrested a Kaplan Police Officer and an Abbeville Police Officer this week. They're both accused of revealing confidential information about an ongoing investigation.

The Kaplan officer, Shane LeBlanc, was booked Wednesday with malfeasance and terminated, Hardy said.

The Abbeville officer, Terrance Hardy (no relation), also was booked with malfeasance, on Thursday, the chief said.

We reached out to Abbeville Police to find out Terrance Hardy's employment status and we'll update this story when we hear back.

Chief Joshua Hardy said despite the alleged sharing of information, the detective conducting the affected investigation was able to continue working his case.

KPD is a small department, and it wasn't easy to arrest one of their own, but the chief said Kaplan Police have "zero tolerance" for this kind of thing.