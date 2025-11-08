Two people killed in Vermilion Parish crash

VERMILION PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 near Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish just after 2 p.m. Friday.

Julien Lawrence, Jr., 65, and Alexis Jackson, 41, both of Kaplan, were killed in the crash.

According to Troop I, Lawrence was driving the vehicle east on Highway 14 while another vehicle was traveling west. Both vehicles were approaching each other on a small bridge when, for reasons still under investigation, one of them crossed the center line and struck the other head on. Which vehicle crossed the center line is still under investigation.

Lawrence and Jackson, who was a rear passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, as well as another passenger in the vehicle Lawrence was driving, were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries, according to Troop I.