Two arrested in Vermilion Parish shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection with a June shooting in Vermilion Parish.

Sheriff Eddie Langlinais said his office was notified back in June of a shooting victim who turned up in Lafayette; they learned the shooting had happened in Vermilion Parish.

Vermilion detectives were able to interview the victim about the incident, and their investigation identified Robert Sinegal Jr., 39, as the alleged shooter, and Gabrielle Duhon, 24, as someone who was involved. They got warrants for both these people, Langlinais said.

Detectives learned that Sinegal and Duhon left the area but were spotted in other areas, as they allegedly attempted to evade apprehension, Langlinais said. Because Sinegal has a criminal history of violent crime toward law enforcement and civilians, detectives reached out to the US Marshal Service for help in finding the pair.

This week, they were arrested in Lafayette without incident by Marshals, with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lafayette Police Department, and the Lafayette City Marshals Office.

Sinegal was booked with attempted second-degree murder, and Duhon was booked into Lafayette's jail on a drug charge. When she's transfered to Vermilion, she'll be booked there with accessory to attempted second-degree murder.

As of Thursday, Sinegal was in the Vermilion Parish jail in lieu of $300,000 bond, and Duhon was in Lafayette's jail, booked on a drug charge and with a hold from Vermilion.