Toups Propeller Service turns off the engine after 70 years of service

ABBEVILLE, LA - After seven decades of providing vital services to boaters and those in the oil and gas industry, Toups Propeller Service in Abbeville closed its doors. Gerold Terpening, the 81-year-old president and co-owner of the business, is preparing to retire after a lifetime of dedication to the propeller repair trade.

“It was nice. We saw a lot of returning customers,” Terpening said, reflecting on the shop’s long-standing relationships with clients. "Especially the ones in the oil field, as well as the shrimp boat operators who visited us every year."

Toups Propeller Service has been more than just a business for Terpening. “It’s everything to me,” he said, emphasizing the deep connection he has with both the shop and its customers. The workshop, where he proudly handled propellers of various diameters, capable of spanning up to 28 inches, was a second home for him.

The shop served as a key resource for those in Louisiana, providing not only repair services but also a sense of community. However, declining business in the oil and gas sector and imported shrimp took a toll on operations. “When the oil field shut down, it hurt us pretty bad,” Terpening noted. “At one point, we had 13 employees, but by the end, we were down to three when we finally shut our doors.

As Terpening prepares for retirement, he humorously remarked, “I’m going to sell everything, so I’ll probably die over here trying to get everything sold.” The legacy of Toups Propeller Service, intertwined with the fabric of the local community, will undoubtedly be missed.

HOW TO SUPPORT

Despite the impending closure, Toups Propeller Service still has a substantial inventory for sale, including outboard and inboard propellers, cutless bearings, and miscellaneous marine hardware. Those looking to support the long-standing business can contact them at 337-893-5785.

