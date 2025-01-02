Tools for Schools: Meaux Elementary School

A student at Meaux Elementary began choking while on a school bus. The quick-thinking bus driver sprang into action and saved his life. Following this incident, the student reached out to Tools for Schools to request "Life Vac" devices. As a result, several buses in the parish are now equipped with these devices, providing the potential to save another life in the future.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.