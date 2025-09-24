Today is "Hurricane Rita Remembrance Day" in Louisiana

Baton Rouge, LA – Governor Jeff Landry issued an Executive Order proclaiming September 24, 2025, as Hurricane Rita Remembrance Day in Louisiana—marking the twentieth anniversary of one of the most devastating storms in state history.

Hurricane Rita made landfall on September 24, 2005, near the Texas-Louisiana border, bringing destructive winds and a powerful storm surge that devastated Cameron Parish, Vermilion Parish, and much of Southwest Louisiana. At its peak, Rita reached Category 5 strength with winds of 180 mph, before making landfall as a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds. The hurricane displaced countless residents, destroyed homes and businesses, and left lasting scars across Louisiana.

“Louisianians endured extraordinary suffering during Hurricane Rita, but they also showed unmatched courage and resilience,” said Governor Landry. “Twenty years later, we honor those whose lives were forever changed, remember the victims, and honor the spirit of Louisiana that endures through every storm.”

Here's the order: