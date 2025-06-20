Tips for beating the heat this summer

ABBEVILLE, La. - As temperatures soar, local skaters continue to flock to Comeaux Park, where the sun's relentless heat makes even the concrete surface feel sizzling hot.

"It's really hot outside," said Malaya Lewis, a 12-year-old, while Skater Cailan Levy added, "Man, it’s hot. It actually feels like it's 100 degrees."

Despite the sweltering conditions, Levy and his fellow skaters refuse to let the summer heat deter them. "In Abbeville, they got all the parks. They also got the dog park. It’s a good little spot to fish right now. That’s what we’ve been doing in our spare time other than the skate park," Levy explained.

For experienced skaters like Levy, staying safe and smart is essential during the hot months. "I just like to stay hydrated. I bring some water and Gatorade for me and my friends whenever we come out and skate. Whenever it feels too hot, we go to the pavilion; we usually just chill in the shade," he said.

Isaiah Campbell, another skater, emphasized the importance of community at the park, noting, "It’s great because it brings a lot of kids down to skate and everything, and it brings a lot of people to rollerblade."

However, with the fun of summer activities comes the risk of heat-related illnesses. Nurse practitioner Heather Mayard from the Community Family Center urges caution, noting an increase in dehydration and heat exhaustion among young athletes. "Summer is ramping up and there’s also sporting events going on right now. We’re seeing a lot of kids running the mill and experiencing dehydration, which is concerning."

Mayard advises parents to monitor their children's hydration levels closely. "As a parent, you want to watch your child for signs of thirst, dizziness or stomach pain," she said. "It's important to stay hydrated by carrying water and wearing loose-fitting, light clothing."

TIPS

Wear loose-fitting clothing Wear light clothing Drink lots of water



Back at the skatepark, skaters like Levy are determined to have fun while taking the necessary precautions to cool off. "I encourage the youth to come skate," he said, embodying the spirit of summer recreation.

