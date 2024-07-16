‘There’s a place for any women on the farm’: Female farmer on the importance of women in agriculture

MAURICE, KATC - You’ve probably heard of grass-fed cattle, but what about donut-fed cattle?

Louisiana Farm Bureau 2024 Young Farmers and Ranchers Outstanding Young Farm Woman of the Year Amanda Duhon is making sure everyone in her family, including her cattle, enjoy a sweet treat through the help of donuts.

First Generation Farmer and Fourth Generation Cattle Producer Amanda Duhon and her family tend their sugarcane and cattle farm bright and early.

“I was actually a first-generation cattle farmer until three years ago,” Duhon said. “My grandparents had cattle on both sides going back a few generations, but my parents didn't have cattle until three years ago whenever they purchased 30 head of for themselves. So, it's interesting to now be a fourth-generation cattle farmer whenever you're 33.”

Understanding that women play an important role in farming operations, she has made it her mission to educate the next generation of farmers through education.

“I think it’s very important for women to be on the farm. Whether it be wrangling the kids or doing the books or bringing food to the men, we all have an important role to play,” she said.

Managing an 800 acre farm, spanning across Lafayette to Kaplan, is no small feat but she’s not doing it alone. On a typical day, her husband Kelsi Duhon and her three little boys help her run the farming operation.

With the help of husband, Amanda educated her children, 7th generation farmers, on the importance of coexisting with a growing community like Mauirce through sustainable practices.

“50% of our farm is no burn and carbon neutral which I think it’s a step towards sustainability as well as helping our neighbors to where we can stay as farmers in this very urban place. No burning environment is going to help out our soil in the long run and increase our organic matter so that we have organic matter and top soil to pass down to our next generation,” she said.

In 2020, Duhon said she started writing her first book, Case and the Sugar Run , to help educate children about how their food is produced. Duhon is working on her second book about Louisian’s favorite cuisine, crawfish.

Duhon is also known for her creative spin on cattle feeding. “There used to be a guy that would run around with a whole bunch of bread in the back of his truck and he would go feed it to his cows and they loved it and I said could we do something like that,” she said. Three years ago she started feeding her cattle leftover donuts from Village Deaux , a local bakery in Maurice.

While tending to the farm can be tiresome, she says there’s no place she would rather be.

“It’s definitely interesting raising the 7th generation of farmers but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said.